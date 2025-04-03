BSP Leader Arrested After His Controversial 'Jai Pakistan' Facebook Post Creates Uproar

New Delhi: Sikandar Ali, ss Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Jabalpur, was arrested after posting a message in support of Pakistan on his Facebook page. The post reads "Jai Bhim Jai Bharat Jai Pakistan," sparked outrage, particularly among Hindu organisations in the region.

Ali, a resident of the Hanumantal police station area, had shared the post following a membership campaign organized by the BSP. While promoting the party, Ali’s inclusion of "Jai Pakistan" under his message led to strong reactions from local Hindu groups, including Bajrang Dal.

The matter escalated after members of the Bajrang Dal complained to the Hanumantal Police, demanding strict action against Sikandar Ali.

In response to the complaint, the police registered a case against Ali under Section 197 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with actions intended to harm national unity and integrity.

Following the registration of the case, Sikandar Ali was arrested. His controversial post sparked a major uproar in the city, with various local political and religious leaders calling for swift action. The police have stated that investigations are ongoing and that further legal steps will be taken based on the ongoing inquiry.

Who is Sikandar Ali?