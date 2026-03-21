Sikkim: IMD Issues Avalanche Alert In Gangtok, Pakyong

Gangtok (Sikkim): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a warning through the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) about a medium danger level avalanche expected above 3,500 meters in Gangtok and Pakyong districts over the next 24 hours.

Residents, trekkers and tourists in higher altitudes have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and heed local advisories.

The Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, also issued a similar forecast for Gangtok and Pakyong.

Earlier on March 15, a severe thunderstorm accompanied by a hailstorm that occurred across several parts of Pakyong, Gangtok, and Mangan districts led to tripping of several 66 kV transmission lines, resulting in power supply disruptions in certain areas.

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According to the state Power Department, in Pakyong District, one conductor of the 66 kV Rorathang-Rongli Transmission Line snapped near the Amba area, affecting power supply to Rongli and Rhenock areas.

In Gangtok district, sparking accompanied by a loud noise was reported near the Namli area on the 66 kV Marchak-Macleods Transmission Line, affecting supply to Nimtar, Topakhani and Singtam, a release said.

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Additionally, the 66 kV LLHP-Sichey Transmission Line could not be sustained during trial charging.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the DRGE, Chandigarh, also issued an alert for the possibility of snowfall and avalanche on the higher altitude areas of Uttarakhand.

The State Emergency Operations Centre, Dehradun, issued instructions to the District Magistrates of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar to exercise special caution in view of the possibility of snowfall and avalanches.