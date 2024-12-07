Sikkim University Allows One Day Menstrual Leave for Female Students

Gangtok: Sikkim University has allowed one day menstrual leave per month for female students, according to a notification.

The Sikkim University Registrar Laxuman Sharma issued the notification to this effect on December 4 following a representation by the Sikkim University Students' Association (SUSA) last month.

"The Vice-Chancellor has been pleased to allow one-day menstrual leave in a month for girl/women student of Sikkim University except during university examinations," said the registrar of the central university.