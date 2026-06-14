Bengaluru Shocker: Live-In Partner Kills Sikkim Woman Over Suspicion of Male Friendship; Accused Arrested

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was murdered in Bengaluru's Bellandur police limits on Saturday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Ati Hangma Subba, who was working as a receptionist at a salon in the city. The police have identified the accused as Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, who was working as a waiter at a local hotel.

According to the police, the two were in a relationship and had relocated to Bengaluru a month ago. They were residing together in the Doddakanahalli area. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had a heated argument on Saturday morning after the accused suspected the woman of being friends with another man. During the physical altercation, the accused allegedly slit her throat with a kitchen knife.

Following the incident, the Bellandur Police registered a case and initiated an investigation. The accused has been taken into police custody. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a woman was murdered inside a room of an under-construction house in Kanakagiri town of Koppal district between 7:00 pm and 10:15 pm on June 8, police said. The accused later allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by setting the body on fire using a blanket.

Based on a complaint filed by Sanganegowda Malipatil, a case was registered at Kanakagiri Police Station under Crime No. 91/2026, Section 103(1), 238 BNS-2023. Investigation revealed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with a 30-year-old man from Kushtagi taluk. On the night of the incident, the man brought her to the under-construction house in Kanakagiri. Following a quarrel, he assaulted her with a brick, murdered her, and set the body on fire with a blanket to avoid detection.

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The blanket used in the crime and other items have been seized. As the accused belongs to another community, Section 3(2)(5) of the SC/ST (PoA) Act, 1989 has been invoked against him, and further legal action is underway.