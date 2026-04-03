'Silenced, Not Defeated': Raghav Chadha Breaks Silence Over Rajya Sabha Snub, Asks AAP If Raising Public Issue A Crime?

New Delhi: A day after being replaced by Ashok Mittal as the Aam Aadmi Party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha, in a strongly worded response, on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video addressed to the ‘aam aadmi.’

Hitting out at AAP, Chadha through his video asserted that throughout his tenure in Parliament, he has consistently prioritised public issues, often addressing unconventional topics that rarely receive floor time. He questioned whether advocating for the common man had been deemed a "crime" or a "mistake" by his party.

Tearing into AAP, he questioned, “Have I committed a crime? Have I made a mistake? Have I done something wrong? I am asking this question today because the AAP has told the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to stop Raghav Chadha from speaking in the parliament.”

Motive behind the move?

The MP also questioned the motives behind the move to silence him, asserting that his speeches have always centered on the struggles of the average citizen. He specifically pointed to his efforts in highlighting the 'exorbitant' cost of food and beverages at Indian airports as an example of the public interest issues he champions.

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Chadha further questioned on X, “I talk about the problem of Zomato Blinkit delivery riders. I raise the issue of adulteration in food. I talk about the loot of toll plazas and bank charges.”

'Unlimited Love'

Addressing those who stripped him of his parliamentary speaking rights, Chadha delivered a stern warning stating "Do not mistake my silence for defeat." He concluded with a defiant metaphor, likening himself to a river that will inevitably transform into a flood when the time is right.

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Ending his speech, he stated, “Don't consider my silence as my defeat. I am that river that becomes a flood when the time comes.”

Why the row?

Chadha’s statement followed a dramatic series of developments on Thursday, after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party stripped him of his role as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and requested the Secretariat to deny him floor time.

In a formal move, the AAP petitioned the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for Chadha’s removal, nominating Punjab MP Ashok Mittal to succeed him as the party’s deputy leader in the Upper House.

As one of the nation's youngest parliamentarians, Raghav Chadha was once viewed as a core member of Kejriwal’s inner circle, having played a pivotal role in the party's operations, particularly within Punjab and the Delhi administration.

Why the demotion?

This shift in dynamics follows Chadha's prolonged silence on party matters and his noticeable absence from several events headlined by Kejriwal. He now joins Swati Maliwal as the second AAP Rajya Sabha member to face a strained relationship with the party's top brass.