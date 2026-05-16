Simranjeet Singh Arrested In ₹4.5 Crore Cyber Fraud And Company Data Theft Case In Mohali

Mohali: The Cyber Crime Police Station of SAS Nagar has arrested Simranjeet Singh in connection with an alleged cyber fraud, company data theft, and digital misconduct case linked to Asoftech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Mohali-based logistics company.

According to police officials, the case was registered following a complaint filed by the company alleging that Simranjeet Singh, who was working as a Manager in the logistics process, abruptly left the office on August 13, 2025, along with members of his team, without serving prior notice. The complaint further alleged that several company laptops, confidential operational records, client databases, business files and sensitive digital data were taken from the office premises during the incident.

The investigators stated that the accused allegedly continued to retain unauthorized access to crucial company systems and digital resources even after leaving the organization. Police sources claimed that the alleged activities caused major disruption to company operations and resulted in financial losses estimated at nearly ₹4.5 crore.

Based on the complaint and preliminary investigation, an FIR was registered under Section 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. During further investigation and examination of electronic evidence, the police additionally invoked Sections 316(4) and 318(2) of the BNS.

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During the course of the investigation, two more individuals were also named in the case. Police identified them as Varun Dadwal, allegedly employed as a Team Leader in the same logistics process, and Surmeet Brar, who is alleged to be in possession of certain company laptops and electronic devices connected to the matter. Recovery proceedings and further investigation regarding the involvement of all accused persons are currently underway.

Police officials confirmed that Simranjeet Singh was arrested on April 20 and was produced before the court the same day, following which the court sent him to 14 days of Judicial Custody. Thereafter, on May 5, the investigating agency again presented the accused before the court and sought police remand for the recovery of laptops, electronic devices and digital records allegedly connected with the case. The court granted a two-day police remand to the investigating agency.

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During the police remand, officials reportedly recovered 12 company laptops and other electronic material connected to the investigation. After completion of the remand period, the accused was again produced before the court, following which the court remanded him back to 14 days of Judicial Custody.

Officials further stated that cyber forensic analysis of seized electronic devices and digital records is currently in progress. Investigators are examining whether confidential company information was copied, transferred or misused outside the organization and whether additional individuals may have played a role in the alleged conspiracy.