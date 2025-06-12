Singapore-Flagged Container Ship Still Burning, IAF Joined Rescue Ops

In a major step early Thursday morning, the ICG, with support from the Indian Air Force, sent a MI-17 helicopter carrying a skilled team. The helicopter successfully dropped 1,000 kg of Dry Chemical Powder (DCP) directly onto the heart of the fire. This important operation, carried out by one pilot and two aircrew divers, marked a key move in trying to bring the stubborn blaze under control.



Officials have confirmed that the flames on the outside of the ship have been put out, but thick smoke is still coming from the vessel. This suggests that there is still heat and possibly metal fires deep inside the cargo area, which are very dangerous because of what the ship is carrying.