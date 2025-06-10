Singapore Cargo Container, On Fire Off Kerala Coast, Contains Hazardous Materials, Reveals Ship Manifest

Updated 10 June 2025 at 16:34 IST
New Delhi: The ship manifest of the Singapore-flagged vessel MV Wan Hai 503, which exploded off the coast of Kerala on Monday morning, has been accessed by Republic Media Network. The manifest reveals the container ship was carrying flammable liquids, corrosive substances, toxic chemicals, and environmentally hazardous materials.
Flammable Liquids
Resin Solution
Styrene Monomer, Stabilized
Diacetone Alcohol
Methyl Methacrylate Monomer, Stabilized
Paint and Paint-related Materials
Isopropanol (Isopropyl Alcohol)
Dicyclopentadiene
1-Methoxy-2-Propanol
Turpentine
Hydrocarbons, Liquid, N.O.S.
Pentamethylheptane
Flammable Liquid, N.O.S.
Corrosive Substances
Nitric Acid
Hydrochloric Acid
Ethylenediamine
Amines, Solid, Corrosive
Triethylenetetramine
Piperazine
Methacrylic Acid, Stabilized
Phosphoric Acid Solution
Toxic Chemicals
Bipyridilium Pesticide, Liquid, Toxic
Chlorinated Hydrocarbons, Toxic
Dimethyl Sulphate
Ethyl Chloroformate
Cresols, Liquid
Organometallic Substance, Liquid, Pyrophoric
Environmentally Hazardous Substances
Benzophenone
Zinc Oxide
1,2,3-Trichlorobenzene
2,6-Bis(1,1-Dimethylethyl)-4-Methylphenol
Polymeric Beads, Expandable (Evolving Flammable Vapour)
Guanidine N-Cyano-Polymer
The incident occurred around 10:30 am on June 9, when an underdeck explosion was reported by the Maritime Operations Centre (MOC) in Mumbai and relayed to their Kochi counterparts. The 270-metre-long vessel, which had departed Colombo on June 7, was en route to Mumbai, with an expected arrival on June 10.
Following the explosion, a fire broke out onboard, leaving the ship adrift and engulfed in flames, according to a Defence PRO. The Indian Navy immediately diverted INS Surat, which was scheduled to dock in Kochi, to render emergency assistance.
The Western Naval Command redirected the warship at 11:00 am, just half an hour after the first alert. Of the 22-member crew, 18 have abandoned the vessel and are being rescued by assets from the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy, authorities confirmed.
Published 10 June 2025 at 16:14 IST