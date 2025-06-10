Singapore Cargo Container, On Fire Off Kerala Coast, Contains Hazardous Materials, Reveals Ship Manifest

The manifest of the Singapore-flagged vessel MV Wan Hai 503 reveals the container ship was carrying highly inflammable and hazardous substances. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The ship manifest of the Singapore-flagged vessel MV Wan Hai 503, which exploded off the coast of Kerala on Monday morning, has been accessed by Republic Media Network. The manifest reveals the container ship was carrying flammable liquids, corrosive substances, toxic chemicals, and environmentally hazardous materials.

List of Hazardous Materials on Board Singapore Ship

Flammable Liquids

Resin Solution

Styrene Monomer, Stabilized

Diacetone Alcohol

Methyl Methacrylate Monomer, Stabilized

Paint and Paint-related Materials

Isopropanol (Isopropyl Alcohol)

Dicyclopentadiene

1-Methoxy-2-Propanol

Turpentine

Hydrocarbons, Liquid, N.O.S.

Pentamethylheptane

Flammable Liquid, N.O.S.

Corrosive Substances

Nitric Acid

Hydrochloric Acid

Ethylenediamine

Amines, Solid, Corrosive

Triethylenetetramine

Piperazine

Methacrylic Acid, Stabilized

Phosphoric Acid Solution

Toxic Chemicals

Bipyridilium Pesticide, Liquid, Toxic

Chlorinated Hydrocarbons, Toxic

Dimethyl Sulphate

Ethyl Chloroformate

Cresols, Liquid

Organometallic Substance, Liquid, Pyrophoric

Environmentally Hazardous Substances

Benzophenone

Zinc Oxide

1,2,3-Trichlorobenzene

2,6-Bis(1,1-Dimethylethyl)-4-Methylphenol

Polymeric Beads, Expandable (Evolving Flammable Vapour)

Guanidine N-Cyano-Polymer

What Happened On Board the Singapore Ship?

The incident occurred around 10:30 am on June 9, when an underdeck explosion was reported by the Maritime Operations Centre (MOC) in Mumbai and relayed to their Kochi counterparts. The 270-metre-long vessel, which had departed Colombo on June 7, was en route to Mumbai, with an expected arrival on June 10.

Following the explosion, a fire broke out onboard, leaving the ship adrift and engulfed in flames, according to a Defence PRO. The Indian Navy immediately diverted INS Surat, which was scheduled to dock in Kochi, to render emergency assistance.