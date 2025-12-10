‘Singapore Was Run From Calcutta’: Teo Chee Hean’s 'Sanskrit' Remark Goes Viral

New Delhi: Singapore former deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean's recent remark on his country being administered from Calcutta (now Kolkata) till 1867 has drawn a buzz on social media drawing varied reactions from several users since Tuesday. While many celebrated India's deep cultural ties with the island nation, some went on to take an indirect dig at the present economic condition of West Bengal with that of Calcutta in the colonial times when many believe, it had greater political might.

While delivering the 5th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on Tuesday, Teo Chee Hean compared the cultural ties between the two nations, even suggesting that the name of the island nation ‘Singapore’ or ‘Singapura’ was derived from Sanskrit.

“The bond between the two nations is deeply rooted in history, as the name Singapore is derived from Sanskrit, reflecting India's early influence in South East Asia. Modern Singapore was established by the British East India Company in 1890 and until 1867 Singapore was administered from Kolkata,” Teo said.

An user who goes by the name JintuDas_1994 shared that several countries like Aden in Oman, Burma (now Mayanmar) and the Malay Peninsula were administered from Calcutta at different points of time under the Straits Settlements.

Advertisement

Another user Thomas Stamford Bingley Raffles, former Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies had visited Calcutta to seek permission from the British Raj to turn Singapore into a shipping hub, adding that the relations between Singapore and Calcutta are much older that the even the existence of the island nation.

An X user who goes by the name Bhima TV jokingly hinted that the condition of Kolkata is such that it needs to be administered from Singapore. While Singapore has gone ahead to be one of the most highly developed and high-income country in contemporary times, several reports indicate that the state of West Bengal has been falling from 10.5% of India's GDP in 1960-61 to around 5.6% by 2023-24. The state's per capita income has also dropped below the national average. Several economic experts have attributed this decline to deindustrialisation, rigid labour laws, sub-par investment climate and a brain drain.

Advertisement

Another user commented “Arreh!! Burnollll Laaooo!!” apparently taking a swipe at critics of the present government, since the former deputy Prime Minister of a developed island nation has acknowledged its deep ties with India, highlighting the latter's soft power and cultural influence.

Teo Chee Hean further said, "Bilateral relations were elevated between the two countries to foster a strategic partnership during PM Modi's last visit to Singapore in September, reflecting their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation."

Acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Singapore, he said, "The Indian diaspora has constituted a significant share of Singapore's migrant community shaping our economy, culture and diverse social fabric that we treasure today."