'SIR can become backdoor attempt to implement National Population Register': Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against SIR In State

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) joined forces on Monday to pass a unanimous resolution in the Assembly opposing the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s move to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution in the House. The Opposition extended its support, and the resolution was passed after incorporating their suggestions. The Chief Minister accepted two amendments proposed by MLA N. Shamsudheen, while the Speaker rejected the remaining amendments.

The resolution expressed serious concern that the SIR exercise could become a backdoor attempt to implement the National Population Register. Citing the process conducted in Bihar, it warned that arbitrary deletions from the voters' list reflected a "politics of exclusion" that could be extended nationwide.

"The SIR, which requires long-term preparation and wide consultation, is being rushed through in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, all states on the threshold of elections. Such haste casts a shadow of doubt over the Election Commission's intentions," the resolution stated.

By presenting the resolution, CM Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that Kerala is set to hold local body elections soon, followed by Assembly polls. In this context, conducting the SIR was described as "malicious". It also noted that the current revision is based on the 2002 intensive revision, which it termed “unscientific.”

Highlighting concerns over SIR norms, the resolution said that those born after 1987 are being asked to provide either parent's citizenship documents, while those born after 2003 must produce both parents' documents to register as voters. Such conditions, it said, amount to a violation of the universal adult franchise guaranteed under Article 326 of the Constitution.

Experts warn that marginalised groups, including minorities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, and the poor, are most vulnerable to being disenfranchised by these rules. The Assembly also emphasised the need to protect the voting rights of expatriates.

The resolution further alleged that the SIR could be misused to advance the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which it said "communalises citizenship" and poses a threat to democracy.