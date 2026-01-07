''Sir, May I See You Please?' Asked Modi': WATCH Trump's New 'Inaccurate' Claim

Washington DC: Former US President Donald Trump has triggered a fresh round of online debate after claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally approached him over defence and trade issues, allegedly addressing him with the words, “Sir, may I see you please?”

Trump made the remark while speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat, where the US President spoke about US-India trade ties. Speaking about the delayed deliveries of Apache helicopter, that US had to deliver to India years ago, Trump said, “I mean, I had India coming to me, saying, ‘Sir, we have been waiting five years.'"

He added, “India ordered 68 Apaches and Prime Minister Modi came to see me- ‘Sir, may I see you please?'" He further said, “I have a very good relationship with him." However, he quickly added, “He (PM Modi) is not that happy with me because, you know, they're (Indians) paying a lot of tariffs now."

Trump's Factual Error

However, Trump's claim lacked factual accuracy. India had not ordered 68 Apaches. In total, India had ordered 28 Apache helicopter and all of them were delivered before December 2022.

Advertisement

Trump's claim was quickly picked up the Opposition, with the official X account of Congress tweeting, “Modi's Desperation To Please Trump Has Brought Shame To India!" However, several netizens accused Trump of exaggerating, with an X user saying, “India is a sovereign country. The PM of India cannot be talking like this."

Another X user said, “So whatever Trump says, you are going to accept it without any fact check or anything? That makes you the same as him."

Advertisement