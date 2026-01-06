SIR Notice To Amartya Sen, Bengal Being 'Targeted', Claims Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that the Election Commission is targeting citizens of the poll-bound state over the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise. A notice has been sent to the Nobel Prize winner, Amartya Sen, to appear for the SIR hearing, Banerjee claimed.

Addressing a public meeting arranged by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Abhishek Banerjee said that popular figures, including actor-politician Dev and Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, have also been sent notices to attend the SIR hearing. According to sources, he said it is shameful that Amartya Sen, who is an economist and a Nobel Laureate, and someone who brought global recognition to the country, has been called to the SIR hearing. This is an attempt to harass and discredit everyone, Banerjee alleged.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in a public meeting a day before that she would move the Supreme Court against the inhumane conduct of the SIR of the electoral rolls in the state.

Abhishek Banerjee had earlier claimed that 45 people had lost their lives, while six were hospitalised, and 29 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) attempted suicide during what was expected to be a routine administrative exercise.

Referring to his remarks, Mamata Banerjee had said that the SIR process has been used to “harass Bengal." On Saturday, Banerjee had written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, criticising the EC for a lack of transparency and clarity regarding the objectives, procedures, and timelines of SIR in Bengal.

The Election Commission has not issued any official statement regarding Abhishek Banerjee's claim about Amartya Sen being served an SIR notice yet.