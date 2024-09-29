Published 11:03 IST, September 29th 2024
Rocket Sirens Sound in Israel's Eilat Amid Ongoing Conflict With Hezbollah in Lebanon
Sirens blared in the Israeli city of Eilat early Sunday morning following rocket attacks launched by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah
Image: X/@IsraelMFA
10:54 IST, September 29th 2024