Sirmaur Bus Accident: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia As Death Toll Rises To 13

New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district and announced ex-gratia assistance for the victims from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Sharing a message on X, the PMO said, "The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The Prime Minister announced financial assistance for the victims, stating, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi"

At least eight people lost their lives on Friday after a private bus carrying over 30 passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Harpur Dhar in Sirmaur district. The bus was travelling from Kupvi to Shimla, police said.

Confirming the casualties, Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchit Negi told ANI, "Eight fatalities have been confirmed so far."

He added that the toll could rise, "There were around 30 to 35 passengers on board the bus. More details are awaited."

According to the police, the accident occurred about an hour before authorities were informed. Rescue and evacuation operations were immediately launched, with police and emergency teams rushing to the spot.

Providing an update on relief efforts, SP Nishchit Negi said: "The injured are being evacuated, and rescue teams are carrying out relief operations."

He also said that he was personally heading to the accident site to supervise the operations.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sirmaur, Sunil Kumar Kaith said: "This bus service runs from Shimla to Kupvi, and today, it was involved in an accident. According to the information we received, nine people were killed, including three who died en route, and all 45 injured have been referred to different hospitals."

He added: "Initially, we cannot say how the accident happened. A detailed inquiry will be conducted. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and a post-mortem will be carried out on the spot."

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over the incident and said:

"The ill-fated bus was on its way from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh when it veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge."