Situation Under Control at New Delhi Railway Station, High-level Probe Ordered: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his grief at the death of people in a stampede that occurred Saturday evening at the New Delhi Railway Station.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said, “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.”

"Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush," Railway Minister added.

According to LNJP hospital, 15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others are injured in the incident.

Railway Board said that an "unprecedented rush" developed at around 9.30 pm on Saturday at New Delhi Railway Station near platforms 13 and 14.

"Due to the sudden surge in passengers, some individuals fainted, which led to rumors of a stampede-like situation, causing panic among travelers. The situation was later brought under control by easing the congestion," the statement said.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered in the matter, the Railway ministry said.

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences on the tragic stampede which took place at the New Delhi Railway Station.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed.