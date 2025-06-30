Sivaganga Custodial Death: Temple Guard Ajith's Autopsy Confirms Injuries, Sparks Protests

A 28-year-old temple guard, Ajith Kumar has died in police custody in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. | Image: X

Tamil Nadu: A 28-year-old man named Ajith Kumar has died in police custody in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu.

Ajith worked as a security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman Temple. He was detained by the police for questioning in a theft case. The theft was reported from a devotee’s car parked at the temple where Ajith was working.

While in police custody, Ajith Kumar died. After the incident, his family members alleged that his death was not due to natural causes. They claimed that Ajith died because of torture during police detention.

Following these serious allegations, six police officials have been suspended in connection with the case.