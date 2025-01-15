Six Flights Bound For Delhi Diverted To Jaipur Due To Dense Fog

Six Delhi- bound flights diverted to Jaipur due to dense fog | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Six Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, six flight diversions were reported between 0800 hours and 1030 hours to Jaipur,” official sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Wednesday, reducing visibility to zero and disrupting train schedules, with the weather department forecasting light rain ahead.

Trains, Flights Diverted

More than 26 trains were running late as of 6 am, with delays ranging from 30 minutes to four hours.

Visibility Drops To Zero in Several Parts of Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 metres) in several parts of the national capital.

"Zero visibility has prevailed over Palam since 4:30 IST, with southeasterly winds blowing at 6-8 kmph," the IMD said.