Six Injured, Including Infant in Punjab's Phagwara Fire Caused by Cooking Mishap

Phagwara: Six people, including a two-month-old girl, suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out in a rented accommodation in Phagwara’s Chachoki colony on Sunday. The victims belonged to two migrant families living in adjacent rooms, police confirmed.

All six injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital Phagwara. Dr. Manpreet Kaur, the doctor on duty, said the victims were receiving treatment and remained under observation.

The injured were identified as Amit Kumar, his wife Arti Kumari, and their two-month-old daughter, Anushaka Kumari. Additionally, three minor daughters of Kumar’s neighbor, Babu, also sustained burns in the incident.