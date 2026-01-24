Banaskantha: Six people were killed killed and three others were injured as a truck collided with an SUV in Gujarat's Banaskantha. Reports indicate that the accident took place on the Abu-Palanpur highway near Iqbalgadh village around 7 pm on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the deceased included a woman. A woman and two male passengers travelling in the SUV were among those injured.

According to initial investigation, the truck, which was on its way to Rajasthan from Gujarat, crossed over the divider and hit the SUV which was coming from the opposite direction.

Inspector P D Gohil from Amirgadh police station said that the truck driver fled the scene after the incident, leaving the vehicle behind.

"Nine persons from Rajasthan were travelling in an SUV towards Palanpur for the treatment of a patient. Near Iqbalgadh, the SUV collided with a truck that jumped the divider and landed on the other side of the road. The accident left six dead, including a woman," Gohil was quoted as saying by a news agency.

According to a police official, an investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused truck driver.

