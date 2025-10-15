Six Maoists Surrender To Telangana Police In Bhadradri Kothagudem

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Six members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police on Tuesday. The group, comprising three Party Members, two Militia members, and one Chetna Natya Manch (CNM) cadre, including one woman, decided to renounce violence and return to the mainstream, said the Telangana Police.

Chetna Natya Manch (CNM) is the cultural wing of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The Police stated that the individuals were attracted by the Telangana Government's Surrender and Rehabilitation policy, along with the developmental and welfare activities under "Operation Cheyutha," a community outreach program conducted by the district police in collaboration with the 81st and 141st Battalions of the CRPF.

This surrender brings the total number of Maoists who have laid down their arms before the Bhadradri Kothagudem police this year to 326. These individuals, from various ranks including DVCMs, ACMs, Party Members, and Militia Members, are now living peacefully with comprehensive rehabilitation support from the state government.

The police also highlighted the precedent set by the surrender of three senior Maoist State Committee members last year, who were each granted ₹20 lakh as part of their rehabilitation package. Reiterating its appeal to remaining underground members, the police assured the commitment of the Telangana Government and Police Department to their welfare.

The six cadres who surrendered today will receive ₹25,000 each in immediate assistance, with the remaining financial aid, based on their ranks, to be transferred after they submit their Aadhaar and bank details.