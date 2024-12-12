Slapped Me, Pulled My Hair & Choked Me: 26-year-Old Woman Alleges Assault by Landlord's Brother

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman residing in Bengaluru alleged that her landlord's brother verbally abused her, slapped her and pinned her against the wall, as per media reports.

The incident took place on December 3 when a woman who belongs to West Bengal came to the apartment gate to collect her parcel, when the landlord's brother, Manjunath Gowda confronted her.

As per the complaint filed, Gowda had been harassing her for several months before the violent incident.

In her post on X, the woman said, "On the morning of December 3, he approached me through my window, insisting I open the door and talk. When I politely refused, he seemed visibly upset."

"That night, I went downstairs to hand over a parcel to a delivery person. The landlord, heavily drunk, confronted me, demanding to know why I didn't speak to him earlier. He blocked the building gate and said: Who the hell are you to show me attitude while staying in my house?" she added.

She further added that Gowda slapped her with full force, pulled her hair and choked her on the staircase repeatedly banging her head against the wall.

As the woman tried to escape Gowda not only bit her finger but also attempted to drag her into the house.

The woman also claimed that the man made lewd comments during the attack.

"Come now, I will show you what I can do to you," he allegedly said while exposing himself. Gowda also reportedly threatened her with, "You talk too much; I will put this in your mouth."

The woman further said that her friend, who attempted to stop the attack, was thrown down the stairs. However, they still managed to record part of the incident.

Videos shared on X show severe injuries on the woman's neck, fingers, arms, and shoulders. Another dimly lit clip captures the assault, showing the woman's friend attempting to protect her as she tried to escape the scene.

In her video, she said, "Whenever someone fights a woman, their first weapon is to destroy her character. But I believe in the fairness of the people of Karnataka. This fight is not just mine; it is for every woman who has been silenced or shamed."

Fearing for her safety, the woman has temporarily vacated the residence while calling for justice and the return of her Rs 2 lakh deposit.