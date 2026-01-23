'Sleeper Cells, Pro-Khalistan Posters': Khalistani Extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Booked by Delhi Police Over Republic Day Threats

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Khalistani Extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 196 (promoting enmity), 197 (prejudicial assertions to national integration), 152 (acts endangering sovereignty), and 61 (criminal conspiracy).

The legal action follows a series of provocative video messages in which Pannun allegedly threatened to disrupt the national capital and incite civil unrest during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

In the video currently circulating on social media, Pannun's threats directed at Delhi surrounding Republic Day reportedly claimed that sleeper cells had placed pro-Khalistan posters in areas like Rohini and Dabri, though police investigations have yet to find physical evidence of such posters.

Sikh separatist Pannun raises ‘Khalistan’ flag

In another news, Members of SFJ allegedly trespassed and vandalised the Indian embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, attempting to replace the national Tricolour with a "Khalistan flag," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Advertisement

The turn of events drew condemnation from MEA against the “trespassing and vandalism” by “anti-India elements.”

“We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at our embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, by anti-India elements,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement that did not refer to Khalistani activists or Pannun.

Advertisement

“Such actions also speak of the character and motives of those behind them, and law enforcement authorities everywhere would do well to take note of them,” the statement said.

What the video said?

In his video statement released after the incident, Pannun said- “Once Punjab is liberated from Indian occupation, the Tiranga will be replaced with the Khalistan flag, and Indian embassies will be taken over as embassies of the Democratic Republic of Khalistan,” as per news reports.