'Slightly Awkward Politician': Malaysian PM on Dr Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim paid tribute to his "true friend" Dr Manmohan Singh, the former two-time Prime Minister who passed away at the age of 92. Referring to Manmohan Singh as the "midwife of India's emergence," Mr. Ibrahim stated that the praise bestowed upon the former PM is "truly well-deserved."

Mr Ibrahim described Manmohan Singh as "slightly awkward" as a politician but noted that he was "undeniably upright, steadfast, and resolute" as a statesman.

"The weight of grief bears down on me at the news of the passing of my honoured and cherished friend: Dr Manmohan Singh. Obituaries, essays and books a plenty there will surely be about this great man, celebrating him as the architect of India's economic reforms. As Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh was the midwife of India's emergence as one of the world's economic giants," Mr Ibrahim wrote in a post on X.

"Not many people know this, and it is time that I share it with Malaysians: during the years of my incarceration, he extended a kindness that he didn't have to - one that was neither politically expedient nor, as one can imagine, appreciated by the Malaysian government at that time. Yet, true to his character, he did it anyway. He offered scholarships for my children, particularly my son, Ihsan. Although I had declined the gracious offer, such a gesture undoubtedly showed his extraordinary humanity and generosity, demonstrative, as the Bard would have it, of a man so full of "the milk of human kindness"," he added.

He also recalled Dr. Singh's act of kindness towards him during his years of incarceration.

"In those dark days, as I navigated the labyrinth of imprisonment, he stood by me as a true friend. Such acts of quiet magnanimity defined him, and they will remain etched in my heart forever. Goodbye, my mitra, my bhai, Manmohan," the Malaysian PM added.