'Slipper Raised to Hit Me': Lalu Prasad's Daughter Rohini Acharya After Being 'Forced' to Sever Family Ties

New Delhi: A day after quitting politics and publicly disowning her family, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya levelled serious allegations against her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "humiliated, abused, and even hit" when she questioned Sanjay Yadav for the party's defeat.

In a post on X, she wrote, “Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, and a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult.”

She further added she was forced to leave her home and family, a decision that left her orphaned. “Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home. They left me orphaned. May none of you ever walk my path,” she stated.

Speaking to the media earlier, Rohini revealed that the RJD leadership was unwilling to take responsibility for the poll defeat and that when she named Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, she was “disgraced, abused, and even hit.”

Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Link

Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and reportedly one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son of Lalu Prasad and RJD leader. Rameez is said to be Tejashwi’s old friend who hails from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, as per reports.

This all started a few months back during the RJD's Bihar Adhikar Yatra, when Sanjay Yadav was seen occupying the front seat of the campaign bus, usually reserved for Tejashwi. After that photo went viral on social media, many users pointed that out, and Rohini Acharya was one of them. She reshared the critical post questioning the leadership in the party, indicating that she also objected to the changing political stance and Sanjay's growing role in the party.

With her "disowning" family, the cracks within Lalu Yadav's family have widened, as her brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life.

Lalu Prasad's Growing Family Rift

Earlier this year, Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the RJD and Lalu family following a controversy over his Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship, sparking a public fallout with his family. The incident revived discussions around his past marital issues, including his ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai.

Tej Pratap Yadav went on to launch his own party, the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), and contested from the Mahua Assembly constituency. He faced a major setback, finishing a distant third as Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured a thumping victory with a margin of 44997 votes, while RJD candidate Mukesh Kumar Raushan stood second.