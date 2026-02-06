Sloganeering, Stone Pelting: Fresh Violence Against Deputy CMs' Appointment Roils Manipur’s Churachandpur | WATCH

Violence broke out between security forces and the mob in Churachandpur | Image: X/ANI

New Delhi: Renewed clashes erupted in Manipur's Churachandpur on Thursday night, as security forces moved to contain a mob protesting the appointment of Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

The unrest, which reached a boiling point, was specifically directed at MLA Nemcha Kipgen's decision to join the BJP-led administration as deputy chief minister.

Demonstrators congregated at Tuibong Bazaar, where the atmosphere grew volatile as the crowd ignited piles of debris and tyres.

Amidst the smoke and fire, the agitated mob chanted slogans denouncing Kipgen's new role in the government.

How did the chaos escalate

The chaos escalated as security forces attempted to clear the area. The mob, which significantly outnumbered the deployed personnel, began hurling stones at the security personnel.

To regain control, security forces carried out a baton charge, resulting in minor injuries to at least two individuals.

Officials described the current environment as highly volatile, prompting the dispatch of reinforcements to the district. Friction has been building across the state since Wednesday, following the appointment of Kipgen, who represents the Kangpokpi constituency, as one of the two new Deputy Chief Ministers.

Why the boil?

Several organisations called for a complete shutdown in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district this Friday. The protests follow Wednesday’s inauguration of Manipur’s new NDA government, where the BJP’s Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as Chief Minister.

In an effort to establish a power-sharing model in a state deeply divided by Meitei-Kuki tensions, Kuki legislator Nemcha Kipgen and Naga MLA Losii Dikho were appointed as his deputies.

This political shift follows a period of extreme instability as Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 2025, a measure implemented after the devastating ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities that began in May 2023.

Khemchand Singh's appointment

The development comes at a time after BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur on Wednesday. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 62-year-old legislator.

In a significant political restructuring, BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen and Naga People's Front (NPF) legislator Losii Dikho have been sworn in as Manipur’s Deputy Chief Ministers.

The new cabinet also includes Govindas Konthoujam of the BJP and K. Loken Singh from the National People’s Party (NPP) as ministers. Notably, Kipgen, who represents the Kuki community, took her oath virtually from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi, making her the first woman to hold the post of Deputy CM in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, just hours after the revocation of President's Rule in the state. Manipur had been under central rule since February 13, 2025, following the resignation of the previous administration amidst prolonged ethnic instability.

Ethnic violence in Manipur

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic conflict since May 3, 2023, sparked by a "Tribal Solidarity March" in the hill districts. The march was organized to protest the majority Meitei community's request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since the onset of the unrest, at least 260 individuals, including civilians from both the Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel, have lost their lives, while thousands more have been rendered homeless.