Updated 10 January 2026 at 15:06 IST
Odisha Plane Crash: Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing Near Rourkela, 6 Injured
A small aircraft flying from Bhuwaneshwar to Rourkela crashed on Saturday evening, injuring six people.
Bhubaneswar: A small aircraft flying from Bhubaneshwar to Rourkela crashed on Saturday afternoon, injuring six people. The Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha confirmed the crash landing, saying the pilot, soon after noticing a technical snag in the system, tried to land it on belly seeing a grassland, saving all the passengers, although he himself sustained injuries.
Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said, “The pilot went for crash landing at a plain field 10 km before the runway. All six including four passengers on board are safe. The pilot and co-pilots are alive. One of the pilots is injured."
This is a developing story.
