Published 09:45 IST, December 10th 2024
Smart India Hackathon 2024 Begins on December 11 in These States | All the Details Here
The much-awaited Smart India Hackathon 2024 will start on December 11.
- India News
- 3 min read
The much-awaited Smart India Hackathon 2024 is all set to kick off on December 11, marking the beginning of one of the largest innovation-driven competitions in the country. This year, the hackathon will be held across multiple states, with participants vying to provide tech solutions to pressing challenges faced by various sectors in India.
Organized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Smart India Hackathon (SIH) serves as a platform for students, innovators, and professionals to showcase their technical skills and problem-solving abilities. This year’s event promises to be more exciting than ever, with several new features and larger participation from students and institutions across the nation.
What is Smart India Hackathon?
The Smart India Hackathon is an initiative that encourages students and professionals to develop innovative solutions for real-world problems through technology and digital tools. The competition is divided into two major categories: 'Software Edition' and 'Hardware Edition'. Each category aims to tackle issues in areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, transportation, urban development, and public safety.
This year, the hackathon will feature "Problem Statements" posed by various ministries, public sector organizations, and corporate partners. Participants will work in teams to design and develop prototypes that address these challenges, with the opportunity to win cash prizes, internships, and recognition.
Where Will the Hackathon Be Held?
The Smart India Hackathon 2024 will be organized in several states across India, with key hubs in cities known for their educational institutions and innovation-driven environments. Some of the states where the hackathon will take place include:
Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Delhi NCR
Telangana
West Bengal
Gujarat
Each location will feature teams from different universities and colleges, working together to solve real-time problems and presenting their solutions before a panel of judges.
Key Dates and Schedule
The Smart India Hackathon 2024 will begin on December 11, with preliminary rounds taking place across the various participating locations. After that, the competition will progress through the following stages:
Round 1: Problem-solving and prototype development by teams
Round 2: Evaluation of prototypes and final selection of winning teams
Finals: Presentation of the best solutions to a distinguished panel of industry experts, innovators, and government representatives.
Winners will receive cash prizes, internships, and even career opportunities with government agencies, private companies, and startups. Additionally, winning teams may see their solutions implemented in real-world applications.
How to Participate in Smart India Hackathon?
Students and innovators who wish to participate in the Smart India Hackathon 2024 were required to register through the official website before the deadline. Selected teams have been notified and are currently preparing their projects. The event is open to engineering, technology, and management students**, as well as professionals with expertise in relevant domains.
Participants will be supported by mentors and have access to state-of-the-art facilities, making it an ideal platform for showcasing their skills and gaining valuable experience.
The event aligns with the government’s push to make India a global leader in innovation and digital transformation. It also plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academic learning and practical application, ensuring that students are not only skilled but also solution-oriented.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:45 IST, December 10th 2024