Smart India Hackathon 2024 Begins on December 11 in These States | All the Details Here

The much-awaited Smart India Hackathon 2024 is all set to kick off on December 11, marking the beginning of one of the largest innovation-driven competitions in the country. This year, the hackathon will be held across multiple states, with participants vying to provide tech solutions to pressing challenges faced by various sectors in India.

Organized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Smart India Hackathon (SIH) serves as a platform for students, innovators, and professionals to showcase their technical skills and problem-solving abilities. This year’s event promises to be more exciting than ever, with several new features and larger participation from students and institutions across the nation.

What is Smart India Hackathon?

The Smart India Hackathon is an initiative that encourages students and professionals to develop innovative solutions for real-world problems through technology and digital tools. The competition is divided into two major categories: 'Software Edition' and 'Hardware Edition'. Each category aims to tackle issues in areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, transportation, urban development, and public safety.

This year, the hackathon will feature "Problem Statements" posed by various ministries, public sector organizations, and corporate partners. Participants will work in teams to design and develop prototypes that address these challenges, with the opportunity to win cash prizes, internships, and recognition.

Where Will the Hackathon Be Held?

The Smart India Hackathon 2024 will be organized in several states across India, with key hubs in cities known for their educational institutions and innovation-driven environments. Some of the states where the hackathon will take place include:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Delhi NCR

Telangana

West Bengal

Gujarat

Each location will feature teams from different universities and colleges, working together to solve real-time problems and presenting their solutions before a panel of judges.

Key Dates and Schedule

The Smart India Hackathon 2024 will begin on December 11, with preliminary rounds taking place across the various participating locations. After that, the competition will progress through the following stages:

Round 1: Problem-solving and prototype development by teams

Round 2: Evaluation of prototypes and final selection of winning teams

Finals: Presentation of the best solutions to a distinguished panel of industry experts, innovators, and government representatives.

Winners will receive cash prizes, internships, and even career opportunities with government agencies, private companies, and startups. Additionally, winning teams may see their solutions implemented in real-world applications.

How to Participate in Smart India Hackathon?

Students and innovators who wish to participate in the Smart India Hackathon 2024 were required to register through the official website before the deadline. Selected teams have been notified and are currently preparing their projects. The event is open to engineering, technology, and management students**, as well as professionals with expertise in relevant domains.

Participants will be supported by mentors and have access to state-of-the-art facilities, making it an ideal platform for showcasing their skills and gaining valuable experience.