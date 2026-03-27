Smoke Scare In Jabalpur Medical College NICU: 30 Infants Evacuated, Families Allege Negligence

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the paediatric wing of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur on Friday after smoke filled the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), prompting an emergency evacuation of over 30 infants.

According to initial reports, the incident was triggered by a short circuit in a ceiling fan, leading to smoke engulfing the paediatric ward. Families of the children admitted to the NICU rushed in panic as the situation unfolded.

Hospital authorities swiftly shifted all infants to another ward to ensure their safety. No casualties have been reported so far, and a major tragedy was averted due to timely intervention.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure, even as hospital staff worked to stabilise the situation.

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Tensions escalated shortly after, with heated arguments and scuffles breaking out between anxious family members and doctors. Several families accused the medical college administration of negligence, alleging lapses in safety and care.

The incident has also drawn attention to past concerns, with families claiming that this is not the first time a fire-related episode has occurred in the NICU, which operates under the hospital’s paediatrics department.

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Adding to the distress, relatives alleged that a newborn had died shortly before the incident, further fuelling anger against the hospital administration over the quality of treatment provided.