Smriti Irani Accuses AAP of Collecting Personal Data of Women Voters

New Delhi: BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani addressed public meetings in Okhla and Rohini on Sunday, urging people to vote for the party's candidates in the February 5 elections. She alleged that AAP was collecting personal data of women voters.

Addressing a gathering, Irani called on the people to press the 'lotus' symbol on the ballot on February 5.

She accused AAP of collecting personal data of women voters under the guise of registering them for its 'Mahila Samman Yojana' of Rs 2,100 for women, calling it a "security threat" to women.

"Recently, AAP workers have been collecting information from women voters by having them fill out forms (refering to AAP's Mahila Samman Yojna registration process) that include details such as their addresses, phone numbers, and family members.

"This sensitive information could potentially end up in the hands of scrap dealers or liquor shops, posing a serious security risk. I urge you to remain cautious and vigilant," Irani said.

Irani criticised the AAP government for "failing to deliver'' on key promises made to the residents of Delhi.

She accused AAP of not providing basic services, such as clean drinking water and quality healthcare, despite these being central to their election promises.

"AAP had promised the people of Delhi clean water and efficient healthcare services, but these promises remain unfulfilled," said Irani, adding, "The people of Delhi deserve better, and it is time to make a change." During her speech, Irani outlined the BJP's guarantees for the citizens of Delhi, highlighting key welfare measures that she said would benefit women and families. These include a financial grant of Rs 2,500 per month for women, Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, and Rs 500 for cooking gas cylinders.

"We are committed to empowering women and supporting families. BJP's guarantees are not mere promises but a roadmap to a brighter future for Delhi," Irani said.

Irani also took a jibe at the opposition, emphasising that while the BJP has always kept its promises, AAP has "failed" to fulfil its key commitments to the people of Delhi.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, with result to be declared on February 8.