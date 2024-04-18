Advertisement

Sonamarg, the jewel of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, has once again donned its winter attire, transforming into a captivating wonderland draped in fresh snow. The recent return of winter chill in Kashmir, following moderate rainfall across the Valley, has ushered in a spellbinding spectacle across the region.

Numerous videos capturing the ethereal beauty of Sonamarg's snow-covered landscape have emerged online, leaving viewers enchanted by its breathtaking vistas. Among these mesmerizing scenes, one particular video has stirred intrigue, featuring an unexpected guest amidst the snowy panorama—a bear leisurely traversing the wintry terrain.

In the footage, a group of courageous dogs can be seen barking at the bear, attempting to assert their dominance over the majestic creature. However, the bear remains unfazed by their attempts, calmly continuing its stroll through the snowy expanse.

This captivating encounter was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Weatherman Shubham, accompanied by a caption saying, "Bear spotted just now in Sonamarg , Snowfall has picked pace currently

Video from Mudasir Rashid bhai."

Video from Mudasir Rashid bhai pic.twitter.com/UMBJaVXPBH — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09)

The sighting of a Himalayan Brown Bear in Sonamarg is a rare occurrence, considering these magnificent creatures typically inhabit altitudes ranging from 2,000 to 2,500 meters above the tree line. The dwindling populations of these bears have rendered them highly endangered, making such sightings all the more significant.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has faced disruptions in vehicular traffic due to landslides triggered by recent rains at Kishtwari Pather in Banihal. As per officials, the highway remains closed, with the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police advising against travel on NH-44 due to heavy landslides at Kishtwari Pather, urging travelers to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary journeys.

