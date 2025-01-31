Social Media Influencer Helps Man in Distress Post Detention in Saif Attack Case

A social media influencer has come forward to help Ankit Kanojia who claimed his life was "ruined" after police detained him in Saif Case | Image: PTI

Mumbai: A social media influencer has come forward to help a man who claimed his life was "ruined" after he was detained and then released in connection with the knife attack on film star Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Satguru Sharan in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of January 16. He underwent surgery and was later discharged.

Akash Kanojia (31), a driver, was detained from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kolkata Shalimar Jnaneshwari Express at Durg station in Chhattisgarh by the Railway Protection Force on January 18 after a tip off from Mumbai police.

On the morning of January 19, Mumbai police arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das from neighbouring Thane, after which the Durg RPF allowed Kanojia to go leave.

"I have provided Rs 11,000 to Akash as financial assistance and will also take care of his wedding expenses. It is unfortunate that one episode has brought so much misery in his life," Mumbai-based social media influencer and activist Faizan Ansari said.

Speaking to PTI on January 26, Kanojia had said he was fired from his job after the incident, and the family of his prospective bride had called off marriage talks.

"My family was left shocked and in tears after media started showing my pictures and claimed I was the main suspect in the case. One mistake of the Mumbai police ruined my life," he had said.

Kanojia lives in a slum in south Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area.