Social Media ‘Marriage’ Ends In Murder: Rajkot Man Held For Killing Partner After Discovering ‘Wife’ Was Male, Say Police

Rajkot: A 20-year-old man from Gujarat's Rajkot has been arrested for allegedly murdering his partner after discovering that the woman he had married was, in fact, a man. The accused, identified as Piyush Kumar, is alleged to have killed Chandan Kumar, who had been living with him under the name ‘Poonam’. The police have initiated further legal action into the alleged murder.

As per police sources, the case came to light on June 25 after police recovered a decomposed body dressed in women’s clothing near the Muscat Phatak railway wall in Rajkot. Though the matter was initially treated as an accidental death, a post-mortem examination revealed severe head injuries, leading the police to register a case of murder.

The police stated that the two men had met through social media and had been living together as a couple. According to the police, the discovery of Chandan’s biological sex led to repeated arguments, which culminated in the killing.

From Social Media Romance To ‘Marriage’ And Murder

The police stated that Piyush first came into contact with a person using the name ‘Nisha Kumar’ on Facebook and ‘Poonam’ on Instagram. The police alleged that both accounts were operated by Chandan Kumar, who had introduced himself as a woman. The two gradually grew close and eventually began living together.

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The police further revealed that Chandan allegedly avoided physical intimacy by citing religious vows. However, Piyush is said to have accepted Chandan as his wife and even applied sindoor as part of a marriage ritual, treating the relationship as a formal union. It is claimed that for nearly three years, Chandan had allegedly been posing as a woman on social media platforms, maintaining the identity that drew Piyush into the relationship.

According to the police, the relationship began to unravel after Piyush allegedly saw Chandan shaving and realised his partner was a man. The police stated that the revelation triggered frequent quarrels between the two, following which Piyush left Chandan and moved away.

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As per further claims by the police, Chandan then tracked Piyush across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan before eventually reaching a factory in Rajkot’s Padwala area, where Piyush had taken up work. On June 21, the pair allegedly had another heated argument at the factory premises.

The police confirmed that Piyush then took Chandan to a deserted spot near a railway track, where he allegedly attacked him with large stones, killing him on the spot. The police added that Piyush hid the body beneath stones before returning to the factory to finish his shift, attempting to carry on as normal. The case took a shocking turn after police analysed CCTV footage from the area and gathered further evidence linking Piyush to the crime, following which he was taken into custody.