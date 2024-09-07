sb.scorecardresearch
  Society Doesn't Like Rifts in Family; Realised My Mistake: Pawar on Leader Contesting Against Father

Published 22:53 IST, September 7th 2024

Society Doesn't Like Rifts in Family; Realised My Mistake: Pawar on Leader Contesting Against Father

Admitting his mistake yet again of fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar against cousin Supriya, Ajit Pawar said the society doesn't like rifts in families.

Society Doesn't Like Rifts in Family; Realised My Mistake: Pawar on Leader Contesting Against Father
Society Doesn't Like Rifts in Family; Realised My Mistake: Pawar on Leader Contesting Against Father | Image: Republic
