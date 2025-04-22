Softest Side of Diplomacy: PM Modi, Vance Family, Strolling Peacocks and Kids Who Won The Internet

PM Modi with US Vice President JD Vance, his wife and US Second Lady US Vance and their three kids in New Delhi. | Image: @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed US Vice President JD Vance, who was accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their three children. The Prime Minister hosted Vance and his family, reflecting upon India's soft diplomacy by engaging with the children and creating a comfortable and memorable environment.

JD Vance's children appeared to have a delightful time with the Prime Minister, as they were seen walking hand-in-hand with PM Modi on one side and their father JD Vance on the other.

A short clip released by the government showcased a special bond in the making between PM Modi and JD Vance's children as they toured the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi.

Strolling alongside peacocks, relaxing on couches, engaging with PM Modi with a sense of security and comfort, and playing together were highlights of their meeting with the Prime Minister. The time spent in New Delhi will surely be going too far in their memory lane.

The cuteness factor was overwhelming as JD Vance's children met PM Modi, who took them on a tour of the official residence of India's Prime Minister, giving them all the attention to make them feel at home.

The internet was also overwhelmed after seeing such a comfortable bond between PM Modi and US Vice President JD Vance, his family and his kids. Many took to X to share what they felt about PM Modi's gesture.

PM Modi-JD Vance fast paced progress between India-US ties

PM Modi's comfort level with JD Vance's kids added a touch of soft diplomacy for the two leaders as they later held crucial and strategic talks to seek a tariff breakthrough amid Donald Trump's trade tax concerns.

In a statement issued by PM Modi on X, formerly Twitter, he said, “Pleased to welcome US Vice President JD Vance, his family in New Delhi. We reviewed the fast-paced progress following my visit to the US and meeting with President Donald Trump. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, including in trade, technology, defence, energy and people-to-people exchanges. India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership will be a defining partnership of the 21st Century for a better future of our people and the world.”

Reciprocating PM Modi's gesture, JD Vance also took to his X page and wrote, “It was an honour to see Prime Minister Modi this evening. He’s a great leader and was incredibly kind to my family. I look forward to working under President Trump’s leadership to strengthen our friendship and cooperation with the people of India!”

The Minister of External Affairs (MEA) informed that PM Modi and JD Vance met in New Delhi as both sides noted the remarkable progress on the COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) and reaffirmed commitment to strengthen it further. They discussed wide-ranging bilateral and regional issues.

India-US partnership continues to deepen across strategic, economic and technological domains, it added.

Vice President JD Vance is on a 4-day official visit to India from April 21–24. During his visit, he is visiting Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

India-US announces formalisation terms of reference for Bilateral Trade Agreement

PM Modi and JD Vance during the delegation level talks welcomed the progress made in the negotiations for a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

After their talks, India and US announced the formalisation of the terms of reference for the trade negotiations.

In a statement, US Vice President’s office said, “Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Modi welcomed significant progress in the negotiations for a U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and formally announced the finalisation of the Terms of Reference for the negotiations, laying down a roadmap for further discussions about our shared economic priorities."

The Bilateral Trade Agreement being negotiated between India and US amid Trump tariffs presents an opportunity to frame new and modern agreement that will put focus on promoting job creation and citizen well being in both the nations.