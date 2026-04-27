Solapur-Bound Vande Bharat Coach Derails At Pune Station Diamond Crossing, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Pune: A coach of the Vande Bharat Express derailed on Monday evening while the train was entering Pune railway station, triggering panic among passengers. The incident, however, ended without any casualties or injuries, the officials confirmed. The incident led to the halting of train operations on the route, with the railway officials probing the incident to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

According to reports, the mishap occurred around 7.30 pm when one trolley of the fourth coach came off the tracks at a diamond crossing. The Central Railway said that the train was running from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and was bound for Solapur in Maharashtra.

The sudden jolt as the trolley derailed led to anxious moments on board, though railway staff moved immediately to calm passengers and assess the situation.

According to railway officials, the derailment took place at a “non-standard diamond crossing” within the station yard. The section has already been identified for improvement and is scheduled to be upgraded as part of the ongoing yard remodelling work at Pune station.

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Multiple visuals from the site showed senior railway officials and maintenance crews inspecting the derailed trolley under floodlights. The passengers were seen alighting safely while a large crowd gathered on the platforms to witness the disruption.

The Central Railway added that arrangements were being made to transfer passengers to another rake to minimise inconvenience and ensure the journey to Solapur could continue with minimal delay.

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The Vande Bharat Express, launched in 2019, is India’s first indigenously developed semi-high-speed train and is viewed as a symbol of the country’s push towards modern, efficient rail travel. The train, known for its speed and advanced features, offers a more comfortable alternative to conventional trains.

Though Monday’s derailment did not result in injuries, the incident has once again drawn attention to infrastructure gaps at busy junctions like Pune. The officials said a detailed inquiry will examine the exact cause, with particular focus on the condition of the diamond crossing. The upgrade work, already planned under the remodelling project, is now likely to gain urgency following the scare.