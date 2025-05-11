Soldier Injured In Firing At Nagrota Army Station In Jammu After He Thwarts Intrusion Bid

Udhampur: A soldier posted at the Nagrota Military Station in Udhampur who thwarted a possible infiltration attempt was injured in a brief exchange of fire sustaining minor injuries, Army's White Knight Corps said.

Army's White Knight Corps issued a statement on the incident and said, “On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, the alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect. Sentry sustained a minor injury. Search operations are underway to track the intruders.”

This incident took place after Pakistan broke the ceasefire deal hours after it agreed upon. Pakistan not just violated the deal but also escalated tension with India by launching another drone attack escalating tensions with India.

Pakistan started violating ceasefire using heavy artillery on the international border and Line of Control between 8:30-9 PM while simultaneously launching drone attacks aiming towards Indian military and civilian establishments.

After Pakistan's provocation, various districts along the international border and LoC were placed under blackout with air defence system activated. Meanwhile, civilians were advised to stay indoors and not to venture out.

The blackout was imposed in several areas of Punjab, including Pathankot, Ludhiana, Moga, Ferozepur, and Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar issued a statement requesting the residents to keep calm, as a blackout has been enforced as a precautionary measure.