Jawan Killed in Pak Drone Attack at Udhampur Air Base

Updated May 11th 2025, 09:32 IST
New Delhi: An army soldier was killed after being hit by a fragment from a Pakistani drone that was intercepted by Army Air Defence near the Udhampur air base in Jammu and Kashmir.
The slain soldier has been identified as Surendra Singh Moga, a resident of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. The drone, which was successfully brought down, still managed to cause damage during the interception process.
READ MORE: Indus Water Treaty To Remain In Abeyance Amid India's Agreement To Ceasefire: MEA | Republic World
This incident occurred just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire deal on Saturday. The attack is being seen as a serious violation of that agreement by Pakistan.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 11th 2025, 09:32 IST