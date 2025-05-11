sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 11th 2025, 09:32 IST

Jawan Killed in Pak Drone Attack at Udhampur Air Base

Indian soldier Surendra Singh Moga was killed in Udhampur after a Pakistani drone attack, hours after the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement was announced.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Soldier Killed in Drone Attack After Ceasefire Deal Violated by Pakistan
Soldier Killed in Drone Attack After Ceasefire Deal Violated by Pakistan | Image: Republic

New Delhi: An army soldier was killed after being hit by a fragment from a Pakistani drone that was intercepted by Army Air Defence near the Udhampur air base in Jammu and Kashmir.

The slain soldier has been identified as Surendra Singh Moga, a resident of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. The drone, which was successfully brought down, still managed to cause damage during the interception process.

This incident occurred just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire deal on Saturday. The attack is being seen as a serious violation of that agreement by Pakistan.

Published May 11th 2025, 09:32 IST