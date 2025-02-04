Some Leaders Focus on Jacuzzis And Stylish Showers: PM Modi's Apparent Dig at Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , while addressing the Lok Sabha today, took a veiled dig at Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , referencing the ongoing “Sheesh Mahal” controversy.

Speaking about his government’s achievements, PM Modi emphasized the efforts made to improve the living standards of millions of Indians. “Our government, in the last five years, has provided tap water to the people of the country. Living under a thatched or plastic roof during the rainy season is incredibly difficult—dreams are crushed every moment, and not everyone can understand this struggle. So far, 4 crore homes have been provided, and as someone who has experienced poverty, I know the true value of a solid roof over one’s head. We have built over 12 crore toilets, ensuring dignity and hygiene for millions,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, he added, “While discussions on social media and in the media revolve around some leaders focusing on jacuzzies and showers, our focus remains on providing clean drinking water to every home.”

PM Modi on Corruption and Governance

Further criticizing alleged financial mismanagement, PM Modi stated, “Previously, newspaper headlines used to show big scandals. But now a lot of money has been saved as we have not witnessed these scandals. We have not used this money in building Sheesh Mahal, we used it for nation-building instead.”

The remarks were a direct reference to the controversy surrounding the extravagant renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence in Delhi, dubbed “Sheesh Mahal” by critics.

The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ Controversy Explained

The controversy revolves around the renovation of the former Delhi CM’s official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road, with allegations that the renovation costs skyrocketed from an initial estimate of Rs 7.61 crore to Rs 33.66 crore. The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has been vocal in criticizing the spending, arguing that such lavish expenditures contradict Kejriwal’s earlier promises of simplicity.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in response, has dismissed these allegations as politically motivated. The party maintains that the renovation was necessary due to the deteriorating condition of the building.

Political Implications

This controversy has become a major political talking point, particularly ahead of upcoming elections. While the BJP continues to use the “Sheesh Mahal” controversy to target Kejriwal, AAP has attempted to shift the focus.