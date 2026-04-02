'Some People Want To Cause Panic By Spreading Lies': Rajnath Singh Targets Opposition Over West Asia Conflict

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday strongly hit out at the Opposition, accusing them of indulging in petty politics and deliberately spreading lies to create panic among the public amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Addressing a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, Singh asserted that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or cooking gas in the country and emphasised that India is fully prepared to handle any potential energy crisis arising from the situation in the region.

"Some people want to cause panic by spreading lies over this conflict in West Asia. Neither is there a shortage of petrol-diesel in the country, nor a shortage of gas. India is prepared to deal with any energy crisis. Our Navy is safely escorting Indian tankers out of the Strait of Hormuz," Singh said.

He further criticised the Opposition for not standing united with the nation during this challenging time.

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"The Opposition, instead of standing with the country during this crisis, is indulging in petty politics," he said.

Singh also sought to allay concerns regarding the safety of Indian citizens, particularly those from Kerala who are living and working in the conflict-affected countries in West Asia.

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"Today we are all going through a phase of major changes. A major conflict is going on in West Asia. Many people from Kerala live and work in these countries, but we should not worry at all because we will not lag behind in taking any steps for the protection and security of our Indian citizens. We are fully prepared for this," the Defence Minister stated.