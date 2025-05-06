Some Social Media Handles, Influencers Acting Against National Interests: Parliamentary Panel Wants Them To Be Banned

Security personnel inspect the affected site in Pahalgam where Pakistani terrorists killed 26 innocent Indian civilians and one Nepali national on April 22, 2025. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The government has expressed serious concern over some social media handles, influencers and vows to take action against them for allegedly acting against national interests in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

A Parliament Standing Committee on Information Technology has expressed a bunch of social media handles, influencers saying that after the Pahalgam terror attack, some social media influencers and social media platforms in the country seem to be working against the interest of the country which is likely to incite violence.

The Parliamentary Committee has urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to initiate action against these handles by banning them.

The Committee demanded action against these influencers under IT Act 2000 and ‘Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 by May 8.

"The Ministry of Electronics and IT and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are requested to provide the contemplated action taken to ban such platforms under IT Act 2000 and 'Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The desired information may be furnished to this Committee by 8 May, 2025, positively," the Parliamentary Committee memorandum said.

What happened in Pahalgam?

Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22 launched one of the most barbaric and brutal terror attack, unleashing jihad against 26 innocent Indian civilians who were visiting Kashmir and wanted to spend some quality time with their loved ones but their stay ended in a tragedy.

Radical Jihadi Islamic terrorists hand picked Hindus, singled them out and shot them dead in front of their wife, children, parents, leaving them in a trauma which they will never be able to forget.

Terrorists told victims and survivors of the attack to go tell Modi how they massacred them.

Nation awaits strong Pahalgam response, government says it's coming