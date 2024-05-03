Advertisement

Mysuru: Chilling details about the now-suspended leader from the JD(S) and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna have emerged. A 20-year-old youngster alleged that his mother was kidnapped after a video of her being allegedly tied with a rope and raped by Prajwal emerged.

The youngster filed a case on Thursday night against Prajwal and his father HD Revanna, who is a JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura constituency in Hassan district. He is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and elder brother of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case after scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP started making the rounds in recent days.

He was the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26. JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

Father-son booked

A case of molestation was already registered against the father-son duo at Holenarasipura Police Station. According to the state Home Minister G Parameshwara, one more complaint was registered on Wednesday night.

However, in this latest case lodged on Thursday night, the complainant from Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district said Revanna kidnapped his mother.

He said six years ago his mother worked at Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipura. Three years ago, she quit her job and returned to her hometown.

About five days ago, Revanna’s confidant Sathish Babanna came to his house and said police may come to them for an inquiry and they should not reveal anything.

Son threatened, mother tied, raped

“On April 29 at about 9 pm, Sathish Babanna came to our house and said if your mother is caught, you will be in trouble and may all go to jail. Revanna has asked me to take you. He then took her on a motorcycle,” the complainant said.

He said he had no clue where his mother had been taken away. However, on May 1, he said he received a call from his friends who told him that a video had surfaced showing his mother was tied with a rope and Prajwal allegedly raped her.

The complainant said there was a threat to his mother’s life and sought police help to find out where his mother was.

The KR Nagar police under the Mysuru Rural sub-division registered a case against HD Revanna and Sathish Babanna of kidnapping, wrongful confinement and connivance.

Didn't do anything wrong, says HD Revanna

In response to the case and allegations, Revanna on Wednesday had said, “I have the strength to face these conspiracies. I will face it (investigation). There is no need to bother. I did not do anything wrong. I am prepared for any investigation and will fight it legally.”

(with PTI inputs)