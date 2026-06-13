Son of Naihati TMC Leader Ashok Chatterjee Arrested on Attempted Murder and Rape Charges

Naihati, North 24 Parganas: Avijit Chatterjee, son of Naihati Municipal Chairman Ashok Chatterjee, was arrested by Naihati Police on multiple grave charges, including attempted murder, rape, criminal intimidation, extortion, illegal possession of arms, and violations under the Arms Act and Explosives Act, along with other criminal offences.

The accused was produced before the Barrackpore Subdivision Court on Saturday amid tight security. While being taken to the court premises, an agitated crowd, including supporters of BJP workers, expressed strong resentment by pelting eggs and shoes at the police vehicle.

Police maintained a heavy presence to prevent any untoward incident as the situation remained tense outside the court. Avijit Chatterjee has been remanded to judicial custody following his production in court.

The case has sparked political attention in the region given the family’s prominent position in local municipal politics.