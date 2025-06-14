‘Sonam and Raj Are Lying, Once Narco Test Is Done…': Raja’s Brother Raises Pincer Questions in Honeymoon Murder Case Probe

Updated 14 June 2025 at 15:48 IST
Indore: Raja Raghuvanshi's brother has raised serious questions in honeymoon murder case probe. According to Vipin Raghuvanshi, Sonam and Raj are misleading the police.
Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi says, "The way Sonam and Raj are misleading the police is shocking. Once a narco test is done, it will be revealed how much Sonam is lying about it. How all the accused are lying indicates that they may know more about the murder. I cannot talk to Sonam's parents yet. Why haven't they made any statements through the media? For instance, Raj claims Sonam has been typing Rakhi to Govind and him for three years. Doesn't her mother know this? Police need to question her parents. Why have you all hidden this from the media and police?..."
Raja's family performed his ‘Pind Daan’ in Ujjain on Friday. Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother was also present during pind daan rituals.
According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, the murder conspiracy was planned in Indore shortly before Raja and Sonam’s wedding on May 11.
Raja’s body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya. Missing Sonam was found days after Raja's murder in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur near highway.
