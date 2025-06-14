‘Sonam and Raj Are Lying, Once Narco Test Is Done…': Raja’s Brother Raises Pincer Questions in Honeymoon Murder Case Probe

Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi says, "The way Sonam and Raj are misleading the police is shocking. Once a narco test is done, it will be revealed how much Sonam is lying about it. How all the accused are lying indicates that they may know more about the murder. I cannot talk to Sonam's parents yet. Why haven't they made any statements through the media? For instance, Raj claims Sonam has been typing Rakhi to Govind and him for three years. Doesn't her mother know this? Police need to question her parents. Why have you all hidden this from the media and police?..."