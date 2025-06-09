Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • First Visual Of Sonam Raghuvanshi's Boyfriend Raj Kushwaha Arrested In The Murder Case

Updated 9 June 2025 at 13:48 IST

First Visual Of Sonam Raghuvanshi's Boyfriend Raj Kushwaha Arrested In The Murder Case

After supposedly killing Raja Raghuwanshi, Kushwaha fled with Sonam from Meghalaya. Kushwaha also hails from Madhya Pradesh.

Reported by: Shruti Sneha
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
First Visual of Raj Kushwaha, Sonam's Alleged Boyfriend
First Visual of Raj Kushwaha, Sonam's Alleged Boyfriend | Image: Republic

In a major turn of events in the Meghalaya honeymoon case, the alleged lover of Sonam Raghuwanshi has been arrested by the police for conspiring to kill her husband, Raja Raghuwanshi. 

According to news sources, Raj Kushwaha made the plan to eliminate Raja Raghuwanshi. Raja Raghuwanshi, who had just married Sonam a month prior, was discovered deceased on June 2. Authorities state that Sonam and Raj were in relationship.

After supposedly killing Raja Raghuwanshi, Kushwaha fled with Sonam from Meghalaya. Kushwaha also hails from Madhya Pradesh. The other three individuals believed to have been contracted to murder Raja Raghuwanshi are Vishal, Anand, and Akash (According to Media Reports).

This is a developing story. More details are yet to be added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 9 June 2025 at 13:18 IST