First Visual Of Sonam Raghuvanshi's Boyfriend Raj Kushwaha Arrested In The Murder Case

Updated 9 June 2025 at 13:48 IST
In a major turn of events in the Meghalaya honeymoon case, the alleged lover of Sonam Raghuwanshi has been arrested by the police for conspiring to kill her husband, Raja Raghuwanshi.
According to news sources, Raj Kushwaha made the plan to eliminate Raja Raghuwanshi. Raja Raghuwanshi, who had just married Sonam a month prior, was discovered deceased on June 2. Authorities state that Sonam and Raj were in relationship.
After supposedly killing Raja Raghuwanshi, Kushwaha fled with Sonam from Meghalaya. Kushwaha also hails from Madhya Pradesh. The other three individuals believed to have been contracted to murder Raja Raghuwanshi are Vishal, Anand, and Akash (According to Media Reports).
This is a developing story. More details are yet to be added.
Published 9 June 2025 at 13:18 IST