First Visual Of Sonam Raghuvanshi's Boyfriend Raj Kushwaha Arrested In The Murder Case

In a major turn of events in the Meghalaya honeymoon case, the alleged lover of Sonam Raghuwanshi has been arrested by the police for conspiring to kill her husband, Raja Raghuwanshi.



According to news sources, Raj Kushwaha made the plan to eliminate Raja Raghuwanshi. Raja Raghuwanshi, who had just married Sonam a month prior, was discovered deceased on June 2. Authorities state that Sonam and Raj were in relationship.