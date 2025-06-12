Sonam Raghuvanshi's Mangalsutra: A Big Clue For Meghalaya Police To Track Her

Updated 12 June 2025 at 12:14 IST
Honeymoon Murder Case: In a new update on the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, police say they got their first big clue from a suitcase left behind by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, at a homestay in Sohra, Meghalaya. The suitcase had a mangalsutra and a ring inside it, which helped the police crack the case.
According to Meghalaya’s Director General of Police (DGP) I Nongrang, these ornaments led them to believe that Sonam could be involved in the murder. The case later turned out to be a contract killing, planned by Sonam along with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha.
DGP Nongrang told news agency ANI, "We recovered Sonam's 'mangalsutra' and a ring from the suitcase the couple abandoned at a homestay in Sohra. A married woman leaving behind the ornaments gave us a clue to pursue her as a suspect in the case."
Sources say that Sonam Raghuvanshi has shown no regret for killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. During her first round of questioning by the Meghalaya Police, she tried to mislead the officers, according to sources.
Sonam Posted from Husband’s Account After Murder to Mislead Police, Say Sources
After Raja was murdered, Sonam allegedly made a post using his social media account. This move is believed to have been done on purpose to take attention away from herself.
Sources also said that till now, the police have not seen any sign of guilt or sadness from Sonam about her husband's death.
The Meghalaya Police are not just looking at the love triangle between Sonam, Raja, and Raj Kushwaha. They are also checking if there could be any other reasons behind the murder, to make sure no clue is missed.
'Sonam Should Be Hanged' Says Sonam's Brother
Govind, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, has demanded that she should be given the death penalty for allegedly killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, just days after their wedding.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday from Raja’s home, Govind stood with the victim’s family and said they were completely sure that Sonam was responsible for the murder, along with her alleged lover.
Published 12 June 2025 at 11:24 IST