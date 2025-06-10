Sonam Raghuvanshi Tried Playing Victim, Built A Narrative She Was Drugged

New Delhi: Shocking details have emerged in the gruesome murder mystery of Raja Raghuvanshi, a young man from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, who was brutally killed in the scenic hills of Meghalaya, where he went for a tranquil honeymoon with his newly-wedded wife Sonam Raghuvanshi. The investigation in the murder mystery took a dramatic turn when the police arrested the deceased’s wife, Sonam, as a prime accused for allegedly planning and executing the barbaric murder of her own husband. The police have also arrested her alleged boyfriend and his associates in the sensational murder.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) in Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash, has disclosed that Sonam Raghuvanshi attempted to present herself as a victim of the crime earlier. According to ADG Amitabh Yash, Sonam tried to build a narrative that she was drugged and brought to Ghazipur against her will. Notably, the UP police had apprehended her in Ghazipur on the information shared by the Madhya Pradesh police.

UP Police ADG Reveals Shocking Truth To Arnab Goswami

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, the additional director general of police shed light on the investigation and Sonam Raghuvanshi's mindset.

When asked, what was the mindset and planning that the prime accused Sonam did which led to the murder, ADG Yash replied, "UP police has not been associated with the investigation so far. Our role was limited to taking the guidance from MP police and we tracked down the lady who wanted to present herself to the police, it seems."

However, he further explained that Sonam Raghuvanshi seemed to be eager for the police to find her, which is why she made a call to her kin in Madhya Pradesh. After the Madhya Pradesh police informed the UP police about her whereabouts, the Uttar Pradesh police found her.

He stated, "Not exactly that she wanted to surrender, but she wanted to present herself as a victim of the crime."

According to ADG Yash, Sonam Raghuvanshi tried to build a narrative that she was a victim of the crime, claiming that she was drugged and brought to Ghazipur in an intoxicated state. However, as per the senior police official, the medical examination revealed no evidence of intoxication or drugging.

Later, the Meghalaya police disclosed the truth behind her evil thought while investigating the case, revealing that Sonam Raghuvanshi tried to cook up a story to present herself as a victim, apparently to mislead the police.

He clearly pointed out that Sonam Raghuvanshi's actions showed a lack of planning and intelligence, which the Meghalaya police very intelligently picked up and managed to uncover the entire killing story.

ADG Amitabh Yash also said that Sonam Raghuvanshi, who planned her steps to get away with her deeds, underestimated the police's ability to uncover the truth.

Earlier, Raja was discovered deceased in a gorge in Meghalaya during their honeymoon; following this, a thorough search was initiated to locate his wife, Sonam. As the probe progressed, the police developed suspicion against Raja’s wife and later found out that she was the mastermind of the murder mystery, who hired three accused in connivance with his alleged boyfriend to assassinate Raja Raghuvanshi.