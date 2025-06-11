Sonam Should Be Hanged, 100 Per Cent Sure She Committed Raja's Murder, Says Her Brother Govind

Sonam's brother Govind has said that her sister should be hanged if she's proved guilty in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi. | Image: Republic Media Network

Indore: Govind, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi—who allegedly conspired to kill her husband—has demanded capital punishment for his sister and expressed support for Raja's family.

Speaking to the media, Govind stated that he stands with Raja's family and intends to hire a lawyer for the victim's kin, opposing his own sister in the sensational honeymoon murder case.

Addressing media at the residence of Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind said, “According to the evidence found so far, I am 100 per cent sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi. I apologise to Raja's family...”

In another statement, Govind demanded capital punishment for his sister. Sitting beside Raja's brother while speaking to media, Govind said, “If Sonam is the culprit, she should be hanged...”

Meanwhile, Raja's brother also addressed the media, revealing that Govind suspected his sister's involvement in Raja's murder. He further stated that if her role is proven, Govind believes she should receive the death penalty.

Rallying behind Raja's family, Sonam's brother Govind said that he got his sister arrested adding they have snapped all ties with her.

"We will handle all the legal matters. After committing the crime, Sonam called me from a dhaba and was constantly crying. I then talked to a guy who was there and instructed them to take her to a police station," Govind said.

“Me and my family have severed all ties with Sonam. She has confessed to the crime, she was the culprit. We apologise for accusing the Meghalaya government. Me, Sonam and Raj, we all were like family. He (Raj) used to tie rakhi to Sonam. I wasn't aware that she went to Shillong. When she was in Guwahati, at that moment we got to know that they have gone to Shillong,” Govind revealed further.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother said that she never thought Sonam could do such a thing but she proved her wrong.

Beside's Raja, Raj Khushwaha's mother has denied all the allegations being levelled against her son and also refuted claims being made Raj was in a relationship with Sonam.