Sonam Wangchuk Tried to Disrupt Peace of the Region, Says Ladakh DG

New Delhi: In a press conference, Ladakh Director General (DG) of Police, S.D. Singh Jamwal, addressed the media regarding an incident of violence on 24 September, calling it an "unfortunate incident" and stating that such an event had "never happened in the history of Ladakh."

During a press conference, the Ladakh DG of Police confirmed that four people lost their lives and many force personnel and civilians were injured during an unprecedented incident of violence on 24 September.

‘Sonam Wangchuk was asked not to derail talks, but he gave provocative statements. There was a threat to law and order, and we registered FIRs.

Despite preliminary talks being scheduled, between five to six thousand people marched, reportedly damaging public infrastructure and attacking security forces; the DG's own vehicle was attacked, resulting in minor injuries to him.

Unprecedented Violence and Security Concerns

He reported approximately 70-80 injuries to both force personnel and civilians, clarifying that the four deaths occurred when forces fired in self-defence, a claim supported by video footage. The situation was contained by 4 PM, followed by the imposition of a curfew, which will be relaxed in two daily slots (1 PM to 3 PM and 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM), though only close relatives will be permitted for the funerals.

The DG said ‘Sixth Schedule and Statehood have been a political demand of the region. Ladakh is the only UT with 85% reservation. This is an ongoing process, but attempts were made to sabotage this. Sonam Wangchuk tried to hijack this process. When the date to hold talks with the High Power Committee was announced on October 6, Wangchuk called people to disrupt peace’.

Furthermore, the police have arrested 44 people, including 4-5 main ring leaders, and are investigating potential FCRA violations and foreign funding.

Security and Foreign Link Concerns

The DG raised serious security concerns by highlighting the recent arrest of a Pakistani Intelligence Operative who was reportedly sending information about Sonam Wangchuk to Pakistan, noting that Wangchuk himself has a "history of instigating" and had "attended an event in Pakistan." The police also observed three Nepali nationals among the injured protestors.

The DG concluded by reassuring the public, stating, "Ladakh Police is your Police," and emphasising that this was a "one-off situation."

He appealed to the youth, stating, "Our youth is our future," and that the police are working for their upliftment. He encouraged the youth of Ladakh to secure the region by joining the police.

He reaffirmed the police's main goal: "Police is here to secure people, not to manage media." The DG used the arrests of the Pakistani Intelligence Operative and the details of Wangchuk's alleged links to Pakistan to illustrate the security challenges faced by the police.

Sonam Wangchuk Arrest:

Sonam Wangchuk was arrested by the Ladakh Police on Friday, just two days after major protests in Ladakh turned violent. He has been charged under the National Security Act (NSA), a strict law that allows police to keep someone in custody without regular court trials.

The arrest happened around 2:30 PM, at the same time Wangchuk was scheduled to address a press conference in Leh.