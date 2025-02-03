Sonamarg Tunnel Inauguration Pays Off, Region Sees Record Tourism In January

Sonamarg: The picturesque tourist destination in Central Kashmir, Sonamarg has witnessed a massive surge in tourism activity, with a record 55,934 visitors in January 2025. According to the information, among the substantial increase in footfall, the majority are domestic tourists. The officials stated that the increase in tourist footfall has resulted in boosting the local economy.

According to the latest figures, 53,676 domestic tourists visited Sonamarg, while 1,114 foreign nationals were also drawn to the area's scenic beauty. Additionally, 1,144 locals visited the region, contributing to the total footfall of 55,934.

Tourism officials attribute the rise in visitors to improved infrastructure, better connectivity, and growing awareness of Sonamarg's unique charm. The local tourism industry is expected to benefit greatly from this surge in tourism, further boosting the region's economy.

Moreover, the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a crucial role in improving accessibility to the area, making it easier for tourists to reach the stunning destination, especially during the winter months.

The officials stated that Sonamarg has seen an influx of visitors this winter, with the enhanced connectivity encouraging both domestic and international tourists to explore the region's beauty.

A senior official of Sonamarg Development Authority stated, "Sonamarg has witnessed a remarkable surge in tourism this year, with a record 55,934 visitors in January alone." The official added that the momentum continues with Sports Minister Satish Sharma's recent visit to inaugurate a skiing camp and the ongoing sports activities that promise to further boost the region's appeal.