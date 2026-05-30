Sonarpur Locals Hurl Eggs, Tear Shirt, Raise 'Chor' Slogans At 'Bhaipo' Abhishek Banerjee | Watch

Sonarpur: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was so far used to loud cheers from his supporters, faced the wrath of rejection at Sonarpur, where locals allegedly tore his shirt, hurled eggs at him, and even raised ‘chor chor’ slogans at the Diamond Harbour MP.

The tables turned swiftly for Abhishek, who was so far seen as the successor to his former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and may have been the first to face such an episode in his political career, after his party was defeated by the BJP in the just concluded Assembly elections.

The Trinamool General Secretary had gone to Sonarpur to meet families of post-poll violence victims. Not only was he heckled by the mob, he was showed by expletives and even attacked, so much so that the young leader had to put on a helmet with guardrails to protect himself.

Abhishek, however, was quick to reject the booing, saying that it was all orchestrated by the saffron party, which has just tasted power in the state.

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"It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," he told ANI.

The episode comes on the day when the West Bengal CID went knocking at his door to serve him a notice regarding some cases registered against him.

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"Even if you slit my throat, you will have to take seven births to make me cower down," the defiant leader said, speaking to reporters, as the CID directed him to appear before investigators at Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata, at noon on Monday.

"I am yet to see the content of the notice. I will consult with my lawyers and make an appropriate response. I will surely cooperate with the probe in whatever manner possible," Abhishek reportedly said.